Is Sonam Kapoor seeking British Citizenship? Deets Inside

Actor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Post marriage, the Neerja star shifted her home abroad and in a chat with Vogue India last month, the actor opened up about how she spends time in the UK. Surprisingly, during the conversation, Sonam also unveiled that she is about to take a ‘Life in the UK Test’.

For the unversed, the test is conducted by the British government for the ones who are seeking permanent British citizenship in the country. When asked about taking the test in the immediate future, Sonam laughed and said that she had been preparing for the test for the past week. However, an official statement regarding the same hasn’t been issued by the actress yet. Furtheron, talking more about the country, Sonam revealed that she likes the ‘freedom’ London has to offer. Sonam said, "I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries."

Currently, the actor is back in India and is living at her father’s luxurious Mumbai residence. On Sunday evening, Sonam Kapoor brought her poetic skills into play to share a slew of stunning pictures online with fans. While sharing the picture, Sonam articulated, “She walks in beauty, like the night. Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that's best of dark and bright. Meet in her aspect and her eyes: Thus mellowed to that tender light, Which heaven to gaudy day denies”. As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor began hailing her as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’.

On the professional front, the actor is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

