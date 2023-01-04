Sonam Kapoor sells BKC flat for Rs 32.5 crores; 5 other celebs who sold their apartments for a WHOPPING amount

Most Bollywood celebrities live luxurious, lavish lives, and own multiple properties for investment as well as for self-use. In 2022, a lot of celebrities such as Vivek Agnihotri, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others bought expensive properties in Mumbai. A few weeks ago, Pinkvilla reported that Kartik Aaryan has been searching for a new house in Mumbai, and also visited Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s old residence to check out the Juhu sea-facing duplex. Not just that, many celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, also sold their properties for a whopping amount in the recent past. Let’s take a look at Bollywood celebs who sold their old apartments for a hefty price! Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who bought a property in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai in June 2015, sold it last week. As per documents obtained by SquareFeatIndia, Sonam had bought the flat in June 2015 for a whopping Rs 31.48 crore, and the actress sold it on December 29 for Rs 32.5 crore. The flat was located on the 3rd floor of a building called Signature Island, and it has a built-up area of 5,533 square feet. The buyer of the property has reportedly paid Rs 1.95 crore as stamp duty for this deal. Apart from the flat, the new owner will also have access to 4 car parks in the building. Janhvi Kapoor

In July 2022, it was reported that Janhvi Kapoor sold her Juhu apartment to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa for a whopping Rs 43.87 crore. Janhvi had bought the luxury triplex apartment in Juhu in 2020 for Rs 39 crore, and the property consisted of three flats, each on14th, 15th and 16th floors of a building named Arya, in Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme. According to documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia, this deal was finalized in March 2022, while the registration took place on July 21, 2022. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa paid Rs. 2.19 crore in stamp duty. Later, in November 2022, Janhvi bought a duplex along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor, in Bandra for Rs 65 crores. Abhishek Bachchan

In August 2021, Abhishek Bachchan reportedly sold his luxurious apartment in Worli for Rs 45.75 crore. Abhishek Bachchan bought the apartment in a mixed-use skyscraper, 360 West in November 2014 for Rs 41.14 crore. Zapkey.com reported that the apartment is located on the 37th floor, has an area of 7,527 square feet, and offers a view of the Arabian Sea. The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs. 2.28 crores. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

In 2019, TMZ reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sold their Beverly Hills home for USD 6.9 million! This was the first house that Nick and Priyanka lived in post their wedding, and the posh LA pad has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a floating guest wing, and a swimming pool. They later purchased a massive mansion worth 20 million dollars in Encino, in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. Akshay Kumar

In August 2022, Akshay Kumar reportedly sold a property to Daboo Malik, and Jyoti Malik, parents of famous musicians Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik. Documents acquired by Zapkey revealed that Akshay Kumar sold the property located in Andheri west for a whopping Rs 6 crore. It has a carpet area of 1,281 sq ft, and a 59 sq ft balcony. Amitabh Bachchan

In February 2022, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan sold off a property in New Delhi. The house named Sopan, located in Gulmohar Park was sold for Rs 23 crore. As per a report in The Economic Times, the house was sold to the CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchans for over 35 years. According to Zapkey, the area of the house is 418 square metres, and the registry was completed in December 2021.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Kartik Aryan is on a house hunt, visited Shahid Kapoor's Juhu sea-facing duplex