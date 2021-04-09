Sonam Kapoor sends birthday love to Jaya Bachchan: 'Your grace, presence & smile still rules the roost'

As Jaya Bachchan turns 73rd today, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for the veteran actress. Take a look at her wish below.

On the occasion of ’s 73rd birthday today, the actress turned politician has been receiving love and blessings from her near and dear ones. Right from granddaughter , to kids Abhishek and Shweta, Jaya’s family members are leaving no stone unturned to make her day filled with love and of course memorable one. In fact, B-Town is too showering love on the veteran actress. And, the latest celeb to pen an endearing note for Jaya is the beautiful .

Taking to her Instagram story, The Neerja shared a stunning monochrome photo of the Guddi star along with a sweet note. Sharing the black and white shot, the actress wrote, “Happy happy birthday, Jaya aunty. Your grace, presence and smile still rules the roost! Lots of love,” followed by pink heart emojis. In the photo, Jaya looked breathtaking posing with utmost grace.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had shared a beautiful photo of his mother, writing, “Happy birthday माँ। Love you.” In the comment section, also wished Jaya and wrote, “Happy birthday, Jaya aunty.”

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Also, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had shared a priceless monochrome throwback photo of his wife Jaya informing that the couple has planned a movie date tonight. Big B said he will be watching Abhishek’s The Big Bull for the fourth time today. Sharing the photo, he had written on his Twitter, “T 3868 -'apintment' बरकरार , रहा धुआंदार तीन बार देख चुके , आज रात चौथी बार Bhaiyu (Appointment was met, it was mind-blowing, have seen it thrice, tonight for the fourth time Bhaiyu).”

