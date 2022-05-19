Sonam Kapoor sends love to 'best parents' Anil Kapoor & Sunita on their 38th wedding anniversary

Anil Kapoor has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, he is celebrating his 38th wedding anniversary today with his wife Sunita Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on May 19, 1984, after dating each other for around 11 years. On the special day, both Anil and Sunita had panned sweet notes for each other and wrote about how much they are missing being with each other. Amid this, their daughter Sonam Kapoor had also shared a sweet post for the power couple and sent best wishes to them on their wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam shared some throwback pics of Anil and Sunita which were all about love. In the caption, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote about how Anil and Sunita have set the best example as a couple and as parents. Sonam wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the best parents on earth love you! You both set the best example as a couple, parents and partners. I couldn’t have asked for more. Also mom, dads obsessed with you.. it was gross as a kid but it’s unbelievably cute now”.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post for Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s anniversary:

To note, Sonam Kapoor, who had last hit the big screen in 2019 with The Zoya Factor, is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress is set to embrace parenthood for the first time. She will be welcoming her baby in fall this year. Sharing the big news, Sonam wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.

