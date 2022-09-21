Sonam Kapoor sends 'love' to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday; Calls her 'The OG'

It's Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, and Bollywood celebrities are flooding her with love and wishes. The actress made her acting debut in 2000 in Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. In a career spanning more than a decade, Kareena has given some exceptional performances and is known for films like Udta Punjab, Bodyguard, 3 Idiots, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tashan, Jab We Met, Veere Di Wedding, Heroine, and more.

Now, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday today. The Neerja actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to the OG, love you Bebo." Meanwhile, Sonam and Kareena share a close bond together. They have also worked together in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, which was Bebo's comeback to Bollywood after around two years. The film also starred Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. It was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.