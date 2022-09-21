Sonam Kapoor sends 'love' to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday; Calls her 'The OG'
Sonam Kapoor penned a sweet note to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday.
It's Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, and Bollywood celebrities are flooding her with love and wishes. The actress made her acting debut in 2000 in Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. In a career spanning more than a decade, Kareena has given some exceptional performances and is known for films like Udta Punjab, Bodyguard, 3 Idiots, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tashan, Jab We Met, Veere Di Wedding, Heroine, and more.
Now, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday today. The Neerja actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to the OG, love you Bebo." Meanwhile, Sonam and Kareena share a close bond together. They have also worked together in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, which was Bebo's comeback to Bollywood after around two years. The film also starred Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. It was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Check out Sonam Kapoor's wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan:
Apart from Sonam, many other B-Town stars like Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vijay Varma, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and more wished Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Next, the actress will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Kapoor will also star in Sujoy Ghosh's film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The project is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's 2005 book of the same name. She has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.
Sonam, on the other hand, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.
