Sonam Kapoor sends truckloads of love to ‘gorgeous’ Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they announce pregnancy

Few days back, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.
A few days back, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma surprised their zillion fans when they took to social media to announce that they are pregnant and expecting their child in January 2021. What next, Bollywood celebs, cricketers and fans showered immense love on the power couple, and from Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra to Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu and others, a host of stars left congratulatory comments on the couple’s social media post. And today, we have Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who took to Instagram stories to share a photo of Anushka and Virat, while the actress is showing off her baby bump, and alongside the photo, this Neerja actress wrote, “Congratulations, you gorgeous people. Lots and lots of love!..”

That said, as we speak, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Dubai for IPL 2020, and the official handle of the team took to Twitter to share a video wherein we can see Virushka cutting a cake and celebrating the news of their pregnancy with the team of RCB. Taking to Instagram, the official handle of RCB shared the video and alongside, the caption read, “ 7 days of quarantine in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai and 6 COVID tests later, the team finally got a chance to spend quality time together in a dedicated private beach and a state of the art team room, within the secure bio bubble.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding. As for Anushka Sharma, she was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero and as of now, she hasn’t announced her next film.

