Sonam Kapoor serves winter fashion goals; Layers up in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport- VIDEO

Sonam Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista! The actress not only wowed fans with her stunning maternity photoshoot pictures while she was pregnant, but she has also been serving major post-pregnancy fashion goals after delivering baby Vayu. From her glamorous Diwali looks to chic winter outfits and airport looks- Sonam has been slaying in stylish yet comfortable outfits. This morning, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking comfy and cozy in yet another winter outfit!

New mommy Sonam Kapoor loves layering up, and never fails to leave us impressed with her winter fits. Sonam Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi as she made a statement in yet another winter look. She was seen wearing a beige coloured dress, over which she added a white oversized coat. She teamed her look with black boots, a black handbag, and a pair of quirky sunglasses with a white frame. The actress smiled and posed for the paparazzi before she entered the airport. She looked chic and comfy, check out the video below.

Sonam Kapoor’s recent ethnic look

Just yesterday, Sonam Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she attended a wedding function in Mumbai. She looked like a ray of sunshine in an embroidered anarkali outfit that she accessorized with statement earrings, traditional juttis, and had her hair tied into a neat bun adorned with white flowers.

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of baby Vayu

Sonam Kapoor posted a video a few days ago, in which she shared a glimpse of her newborn son Vayu. The thumbnail of the video was an image of Sonam and Anand kissing Vayu’s cheeks. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Sweet Nothings #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."

Work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.