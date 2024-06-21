Sonam Kapoor set to attend the Dior Haute Couture Show 2024 in Paris

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most adored and loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. The Neerja actress is renowned for her impeccable fashion choices and is synonymous with being a fashion icon. In a recent development, Kapoor will be attending the Dior Haute Couture Show in Paris 2024, making her the only Indian to attend the event.

Sonam Kapoor to attend Dior Haute Couture Show in Paris

The Dior’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter Show is set to take place on June 24, 2024. Sonam is the only Indian celebrity to have been invited to this prestigious event that will attract the biggest names in fashion from across the world.

Sonam, who is widely regarded by the media as a global fashion icon and India’s cultural ambassador to the West, will witness the super luxury fashion house, Dior, unveil its latest couture masterpieces.

Sonam Kapoor has made notable appearances at major international events such as Paris Fashion Week, King Charles' Coronation, the India-UK reception hosted by UK PM Rishi Sunak, and the Cannes Film Festival. She was the first Indian actress to attend Cannes and is also the only Indian actor on the South Asia Acquisition Committee of the Tate Modern Museum.

At numerous major global fashion events, Sonam has represented India and showcased its remarkable craftsmanship. She has significantly contributed to highlighting fashion in India.

Recently, a global fashion report listed Sonam among celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, and BTS, who had the highest impact on luxury fashion brands in 2023.

Sonam Kapoor on the work front

Sonam Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic movie Saawariya, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Over the years, Sonam appeared in several notable films such as Raanjhanaa, Delhi 6, Padman, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others.

She received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in the biographical thriller Neerja.

Sonam was last seen in the film Blind and will next appear in Battle of Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel. The rights to the movie have been acquired by her sister and producer Rhea Kapoor, and it will be produced under Anil Kapoor's banner.

