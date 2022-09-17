Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback pic with Anand Ahuja; Says ‘Can’t wait to dress up and go on a date again’
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make for a gorgeous couple in this throwback picture shared by the actress.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the new parents in B-town. The actress gave birth to a baby boy recently and the entire Kapoor and Ahuja family are on cloud nine. In fact, we showed you how grandfather Anil Kapoor distributed sweets to the media outside his house on the arrival of his daughter and grandson in the house. Since then everyone has been waiting to get a glimpse of baby Kapoor Ahuja. But before that can happen, check out a throwback picture of Sonam and Anand that the Delhi 6 actress shared on her Instagram.
Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback picture of her and Anand Ahuja
In the picture that Sonam Kapoor shared, we can see the couple looking gorgeous as they posed in stylish outfits. Sonam looks fabulous in a black turtle neck sweater top which she paired with a black and purple floral skirt. She tied her hair in a bun and her pearl necklace stood out. Anand Ahuja on the other hand looked dapper in a suit and tie. He held Sonam from the back and we have to say that indeed they made for a perfect couple. Sharing this picture, Sonam wrote, “Right after we got engaged… life has just gotten better. Can’t wait to dress up and go on a date again #everydayphenomenal.’
Check out Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s picture:
Sonam Kapoor’s work front
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will release on OTT.
