Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable photo of Anand Ahuja and calls it a ‘husband appreciation post’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are among the popular star couples in Bollywood. Recently, Sonam shared a photo of her husband Anand to express gratitude to him.

Actress never misses an opportunity to shower love on her husband Anand Ahuja. Be it special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries, Sonam manages to leave netizens in awe of her PDA with Anand. Once again, Sonam shared an endearing post for Anand on social media and it is bound to leave you impressed. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the couple has been spending time together in London and often, they share cute photos on social media with each other.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sonam shared a cute photo of her husband adorably sitting and smiling. Seeing the photo, several close family members of the Zoya Factor star responded to it in the comment section. However, it was Sonam's caption that clearly indicated to the fans that she has shared the photo of her husband to appreciate him. In the photo, Anand is seen clad in a blue denim shirt with grey pants and sneakers. While he smiled, the candid photo was clicked.

Sonam shared it and wrote, "A husband appreciation post.." The star's mom Sunita Kapoor and uncle Sanjay Kapoor commented on the photo and showered love on Anand. Further, several fans too left sweet comments for Sonam and Anand.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's appreciation post for Anand:

Meanwhile, recently, Sonam has been in the news as she reacted to 's speech in the Rajya Sabha where the senior star demanded protection for the film industry as the image was being tarnished. Sonam took to Twitter and shared Jaya Bachchan's speech. She wrote that she would like to be the senior star when she grows up. On the work front, Sonam was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor.

