Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable photo from her pre wedding ceremony to wish brother Akshay Marwah on birthday

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish brother Akshay Marwah on his birthday. The actress shared a few throwback photos to wish him on the occasion.
On the occasion of her cousin brother Akshay Marwah’s birthday, actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos and wished him. The actress pulled out a photo from her pre-wedding ceremony and shared it on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the actress was all decked up, flaunting her choora while her brother embraced her. The siblings were all smiles in the snap. The actress shared the photo with the caption, "Happiest birthday" and tagged Akshay in the photo.

Sonam also shared another photo featuring the siblings and wished him again. Check out the photos below:

Apart from Sonam, Sanjay Kapoor also shared a picture with the birthday boy on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday my nephew/younger brother @akshaymarwah22 , Though in this picture he’s giving advice to both his Mamus”. For the uninitiated, Akshay Marwah is the nephew of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. He is the grandson of the famous film producer Surinder Kapoor and son of the founder of Noida Film City Sandeep Marwah.Filmmaker-entrepreneur Akshay Marwah got married to Aashita Relan in February 2017 at Abu Dhabi. Videos and photos from the wedding took over the internet at the time. The entire Kapoor clan attended his wedding. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday my nephew/younger brother @akshaymarwah22 , Though in this picture he’s giving advice to both his Mamus 

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

As for Sonam, yesterday, The Zoya Factor actress shared a series throwback pictures of her along with her "darling Bebo" to wish Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 40th birthday. Check out the post here:

