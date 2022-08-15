Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable PIC as Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani cut cake on their first wedding anniversary

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are celebrating their first marriage anniversary today on the 14th of August. The gorgeous lovebirds got married on this very day last year, after 13 years of dating each other. The couple had an intimate wedding at her father Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai's Juhu. Rhea Kapoor is the second child of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, who started her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's film Aisha in 2010. She has also produced movies like Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat. Also, Rhea is the owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam Kapoor.

As the couple has completed one whole year as man and wife, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a pic of Rhea and Karan cutting Anniversary cake. While Rhea looked beautiful in a white embroidered kaftan, Karan slayed in a printed shirt. The duo was seen holding hands as they were cutting the cake.

Have a look at Sonam’s Insta story:

Earlier, Rhea took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband Karan on their first wedding anniversary. The producer treated her fans with unseen pictures from their engagement night and wrote: "Happy first anniversary to my husband. Our only pictures from the night we got engaged perfectly represent our relationship. Just you, me and literally whatever situation we find ourselves in. It’s all I need. I love you forever more. 13 New Year’s eves down, 113 more to go."

On the work front, Rhea will be collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan again after Veere Di Wedding, which will be a story about three women. The filming will kickstart by the end of this year or January 2023.