Sonam Kapoor shares adorable PICS with hubby Anand Ahuja and their little one as they welcome spring season

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adored couples of the B-town and they embraced parenthood last year. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022. Sonam is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. The actress celebrated her first Mother’s Day yesterday in the UK, and her hubby Anand made the occasion very special for her. Recently, she shared heart melting pictures from their UK diaries as her cute little family is seen welcoming the spring season.

Sonam Kapoor shares adorable PICS from their UK diaries

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a series of pictures with her hubby Anand and their little one Vayu. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with her better half and their son as they welcomed the spring season. She also shared some glimpses of the place they were visited and it look surreal. Along with the pictures, Sonam wrote ‘Spring is coming…..’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and evil eye emojis.

the pictures

Recently Sonam Kapoor shared adorable glimpses of Vayu Kapoor Ahuja as he turned 6 months old. She could be seen enjoying playtime with him. She also shared a video of Vayu as he tried to crawl and also penned a heartfelt note calling her biggest blessing.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam will be next seen in Blind. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and it also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles. The actress shot the film in Scotland during the pandemic.

