Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable picture of her, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor & others from their childhood days

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor treats fans with an adorable throwback picture of her along with Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and others.

Post reaching India from London, Ahuja has been in quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja in New Delhi. From digging out some old photos to having a gala time with hubby, Sonam has been making the most of their quarantine period at home. The actress has also been treating fans with some hilarious captions on her Instagram account. Since the lockdown, the Veere Di Wedding actress has been on a throwback spree. From her old photoshoots to her childhood pics, Sonam has left no stone unturned.

Recently, Sonam reshared a throwback picture which was actually shared by Aadar Jain on his Instagram story. In this throwback picture, we can see all the Kapoor's sitting together and striking a cute pose for the camera. We can see who looks cute showing off his teeth donning a white t-shirt. Right in front of him we can see looking adorable in a blue and white t-shirt. We can also see Sonam who looks cute as a button donning a black coloured dress as she holds on to a cute boy. We could also notice Anshula Kapoor who is sitting at the corner donning a pair of glasses flaunting her smile. As per the caption, the picture also includes Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Zahan Kapoor and Pooja Desai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

