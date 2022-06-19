Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable THROWBACK selfie with her hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They got married in 2018 after a few years of dating. The couple is now expecting their first child together and is on cloud nine currently. Sonam enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, treats her fans with her personal and professional updates. Her official Instagram handle is also full of memories with Anand Ahuja.

Speaking of which, just a while back, the Neerja actress went nostalgic and shared an old, throwback photo with her husband. In the selfie, they both looked cute and adorable together. While sharing the snap, Sonam wrote, "Love you always." A few days back, Sonam celebrated her baby shower with Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and others.

Check Sonam Kapoor's post here:

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

In addition to her personal life, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

