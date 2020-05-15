Sonam Kapoor shares amazing memories with cousin Anshula in THIS 'then and now' throwback picture

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor shares a then and now collage of her and cousin sister Anshula Kapoor posted by the latter.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown announced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every citizen in the country has been home quarantined. Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja is spending this quarantine period at their Delhi residence. The couple is making the most of their quarantine period and have been lighting up the internet with their cute social media PDA. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of quarantining together. Besides this, Sonam is also on a throwback spree amid the lockdown.

Sonam has been treating fans with some amazing throwback pictures on her Instagram account. From her photoshoots to her childhood days, the actress has left no stone unturned in entertaining her fans. Recently, Sonam shared a 'then' and 'now' picture of her and her cousin sister Anshula Kapoor. The Veere Di Wedding actress shares a great rapport with her siblings and their social media interactions prove the same. In the recent collage shared which was actually posted by Anshula, in one pic we can see Anshula who is donning a purple coloured top and Sonam who is wearing a black top are engrossed in deep conversations while holding each other. Anshula has tagged this pic as 'Then'.

The other picture was taken on the day of Sonam and Anand's wedding where Sonam looks happy dressed as the bride as she poses with her sister Anshula who looks pretty in Indian attire. This wedding picture was captioned as 'Now'. While sharing this adorable picture on her Instagram story, Anshula captioned it with a heart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

