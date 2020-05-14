Sonam Kapoor shares an appreciation post for her hubby Anand Ahuja for handling her emotions like a pro

Sonam Kapoor expresses her love for hubby Anand Ahuja in her recent posts by calling him the best husband in the world.

is spending her quarantine period with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. From cooking together to working out, Sonam and Anand have been giving major couple goals amid lockdown. The two have been lighting up the Internet with their candid selfies and uber-cute videos. Sonam and Anand have been making the most of quarantining together. Being a social media queen, Sonam Kapoor has also been sharing some amazing throwback pictures on her social media handle and treating fans with her funny and quirky captions.

But the actress who is far away from her family and home is missing her friends, sister Rhea Kapoor, mommy Sunita Kapoor and dad Anil Kapoor and has now and then expressed her feelings by sharing throwback pictures with them on her social media accounts. And hubby Anand Ahuja tries his best to make his wife happy. Recently, Sonam shared an adorable picture of Anand holding a dog who is trying to lick Anand. Looks like Anand has gifted Sonam with a new puppy to lift up her mood. Sharing the pic, Sonam wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I’m so grateful for you."

Sharing another close-up picture of Anand with their new dog, Sonam wrote, "Why is this so cute.. @anandahuja." Now isn't that just too cute?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

