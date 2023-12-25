Sonam Kapoor shares captivating glimpses from Christmas celebrations with Anand Ahuja -Vayu in London; PICS

The entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of Christmas 2023. Several Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, and others took to their social media handle to give a peek into their celebrations of Yuletide season.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor also took to her social media and shared glimpses of her Christmas celebrations with her husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu, and close family and friends.

Sonam Kapoor shares offers endearing glimpse into the Christmas celebration with Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Today, on December 25, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and crafted a post comprising multiple pictures of her Christmas celebrations in London. The post features her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu along with other close friends.

The post shared by the actress begins with the adorable family standing beside the big decorated Christmas tree. Up next is the photo where the trio is seen sitting beside the tree, followed by a glimpse of the mother-son duo from the Church.

The post also includes pictures of the couple’s friends and ends with a cutesy glimpse of Vayu as he walks towards the Christmas tree placed in the corner of their house. “Christmas with the best…. @anandahuja @imranamed @nikhilmansata @lopajunck #ryanjunck so blessed,” she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fans react to the post

The post shared by the actress attracted several reactions from the fans as a fan wrote, “So beautiful So elegant Just looking like a (accompanied by butterfly emojis)" and another fan commented, “SLAYYYY”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red heart and heart eye emojis in the comments section along with Christmas wishes for the family.

Additionally, the doting father Anand Ahuja also offered several endearing glimpses of his son Vayu on the occasion of Christmas. In one of the pictures, the little munchkin looks aww so cute as he is seen donning a stylish cap.

Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind. Backed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marked her first full-fledged role after a four-year hiatus. Currently, the actress is busy working on the film based on a novel authored by Anuja Chauhan, Battle for Bittora.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor drops heartwarming PICS of birthday boy Anil Kapoor and Vayu; Arjun Kapoor showers love on chachu