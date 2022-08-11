Sonam Kapoor shares childhood PICS with Arjun, Rhea & Akshay Marwah as she wishes her aunt on birthday

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday took a trip down the memory lane and shared pictures from her childhood to wish her bua (aunt) Reena Marwah on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted several throwback photos featuring herself, Reena, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Marwah. Along with the pictures, the actress shared a lovely birthday message, "Happy happy birthday Bua. love you." In the first photo, baby Sonam looked away from the camera sat on Reena's lap. A smiling Reena looked lovingly at her. In the old picture, Sonam wore a white top and denim overalls while Reena opted for ethnic wear.

The second photo featured little Sonam with her siblings--Arjun and Rhea Kapoor as well as Reena. In the monochrome photo, Rhea made a face as Reena held her in her arms. Sonam stood in front of her bua as she smiled for the camera. Arjun looked sideways distracted when the picture was clicked. Meanwhile, last picture showed Sonam sitting with Akshay and Reena inside a monument. Reacting to the post, Akshay commented, "Wow love the pictures." Sonam replied, " yaaa so much ffun we’ve had together growing up… nothing like it." Akshay responded, “yah from Mussoorie to Orlando!! Best times."

Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor also wished her sister-in-law with throwback pictures. Calling her the best sister-in-law, she wrote: “Happiest bday to the best sister-in-law. To many more years of uncontrolled laughter, holidays and bonding. Love you so much.” Sonam also reshared the post on her Instagram stories.

Have a look at Sonam’s post:

Currently, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. They tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple announced their pregnancy in March with a post captioned, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”. this year. Sonam recently celebrated her baby shower.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.