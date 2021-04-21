Sonam Kapoor shares COVID 19 guide; Says ‘we will get through this’ by offering help to people in need

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share insightful COVID 19 guides and also promised to amplify requests on her platform. Take a look.

Due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, several Bollywood celebrities have also tested positive. People have become more cautious of their surroundings during these trying times. Amidst the on-going pandemic, took to her Instagram handle to share some insightful knowledge on Coronavirus. The actress posted a video of her emphasizing on the gravity on the situation and also reached out to those in need of help. The star recorded a message for her fans and promised to share resources.

In the video, Sonam started off the video by addressing the intense situation India is in due to the Covid 19 pandemic. “I have decided to highlight resources in my Instagram and repost requests for help.” The actress then urged her fans to tag her in posts so she can help ‘amplify’ the requests with the help of her platform. The star drew attention to the necessary steps one needs to take in order to stay safe during the pandemic. She urged her fans to avoid travelling when it isn’t required and requested them to stay home. “These times are extremely challenging and I urge everyone to stay at home, cut down on all unnecessary travel and wear a mask at all times” she stated.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Blind. In the thriller movie, Sonam will essay the role of a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

