Sonam Kapoor shares FIRST PIC of son Vayu on 5th wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s fairytale wedding took place on May 8, 2018, and their dreamy wedding pictures broke the Internet back then. It has been 5 years since then, and their bond has only grown stronger with each year. Sonam and Anand embraced parenthood last year, in August, and they have been over the moon since they welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam and Anand Ahuja often share cute glimpses of their son Vayu on Instagram, however, they keep his face hidden in the snaps. On Sonam and Anand’s 5th wedding anniversary, the actress has finally shared the first picture of their 8-month-old son Vayu, which partially gives a glimpse of his face.

Sonam Kapoor drops a cute glimpse of Vayu on her 5th wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share a series of pictures with her hubby Anand Ahuja, on their 5th wedding anniversary. The first few pictures show Sonam and Anand looking oh-so-in-love with each other. She has dropped their love-soaked pictures from over the years, one of which is from their Anand Karaj ceremony. The last picture, however, garnered the most attention. The picture shows Anand Ahuja enjoying some time with his son Vayu. The picture gives a side glimpse of baby Vayu’s face, and he looks cute as a button in a white printed t-shirt and beige pants. Anand Ahuja is seen in an all-black outfit, and the happiness on his face is unmissable!

Sharing the lovely pictures, Sonam wrote, “It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel and most importantly bring up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents.” Check out the post below!

Meanwhile, in an interview with PTI, Sonam Kapoor talked about when she will post her son Vayu’s pictures on social media. She said, "I don't think till he's grown up (on sharing pictures). In fact, (it'll be) when he decides himself.”

