Sonam Kapoor shares Gigi Hadid’s post on Israel-Hamas conflict; says ‘Violence and death doesn’t lead to anything’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat and physical abuse.

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media, and she often uses the platform to air her views on important issues. She recently took to her Instagram to air her views on the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestine. She shared Gigi Hadid’s post in which the US Supermodel called it an ‘unjustifiable tragedy’. Sonam also condemned the violence, and wrote that death and violence won’t lead to anything.

Sonam Kapoor on Israel-Hamas conflict

Sonam Kapoor first took to her Instagram stories to share Gigi Hadid’s post about the Israel and Palestine conflict. In her post, Gigi Hadid, who is of Palestinian origin herself, wrote, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict —too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it's a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.” She prayed for the safety of innocent lives, and offered her condolences to all those affected by the conflict.

In another story, Sonam shared her view, and wrote that violence cannot be the solution to anything. She then added Mahatma Gandhi’s quote on non-violence being a weapon of the strong. “Violence and death doesn't lead to anything . It just destroys any humanity that exists in us. Mahatma Gandhi Non-violence is a weapon of the strong. Non-violence and truth are inseparable and presuppose one another. We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it,” wrote Sonam. Check out her Instagram stories below.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X (previously Twitter), yesterday, "I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

