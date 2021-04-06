Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her 'lockdown life' with Anand Ahuja in London & it’s all about chilling

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja, has shared a couple of videos showing that how the couple is spending the lockdown. Take a look.

Actor is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Over the past few days, the Neerja star has been on the photo-sharing spree on her Instagram. Right from talking about missing her family to treating fans to her mesmerizing pictures, Sonam has been very active on the photo-sharing app lately. A few days ago, the actress had shared a throwback photo with sister Rhea Kapoor saying she is missing chilling out with her.

Now, in her latest post, Sonam has given a glimpse of her lockdown life with her husband Anand. She shared a couple of videos that show that their lockdown life is all about chilling and working out. The fashionista posted a video wherein she was lying down and capturing Anand who was seen working out. The post was captioned as, “Lockdown life with @anandahuja.” The Khoobsurat star dropped another video showing her having a fun banter with her hubby. The couple can be seen laughing off as they indulge in some humour. While Sonam can be seen relaxing on a bed, Anand was seen busy with his phone in the video.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s posts below:





On the work front, the Veere Di Wedding star was last seen in Netflix's comedy-thriller AK vs AK. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also starred Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap among others. She is currently awaiting the release of her film Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film has been bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

