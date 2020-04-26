Sonam Kapoor shares gorgeous throwback pictures with a motivational message amid lockdown; Check it out

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor shares a motivational post of a better future sharing stunning throwback pictures.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown announced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every citizen in the country has been home quarantined. Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja is spending this quarantine period at their Delhi residence. The couple is making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff that they keep sharing on their social media handles too. For the past few days, Sonam has been entertaining fans with some amazing throwback pictures on her social media account.

Recently, Sonam treated fans with a gorgeous picture of her donning a white printed gown. Sharing the picture where the actress is flashing her million-dollar smile while looking at the camera, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, "Looking forward and towards a better future. Filled with gratitude and hope." Sonam also shared another still from the same photoshoot donning the same dress. But in this pic, Sonam is standing facing towards the window showing off her pretty face sideways while posing.

Meanwhile, Sonam has been winning hearts on the internet with her fun banter with Anand Ahuja amid the lockdown on social media. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of this quarantine period together.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

