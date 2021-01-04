Sonam Kapoor shares a happy picture with team from the sets of Blind; Says ‘All in our small little bubble’

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share an all smiles picture along with her team from the sets of Blind. Take a look.

After a long gap, Bollywood actor Ahuja is yet again gearing up to come back to the silver screen. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Blind in Glasglow, United Kingdom. Now recently, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share an all smiles picture of her along with her team from the sets of Blind. In the pictures, the Neerja actress can be seen happily striking a pose for a 'groupfie' along with the team.

Along with the picture, the actress also penned a sweet note. As she called her crew ‘A team’, she wrote, "All in our small little bubble. The A Team ... #BLIND #GIA .. our little normal."

The film is being directed by Shome Makhija and bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, the film is a Bollywood remake of a 2011 South Korean action thriller. Apart from Sonam, the movie will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's latest picture here:

Earlier, Sonam has also introduced her adorable co-star – a dog. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a series of cute pictures and wrote, “Everyone meet Elsa my beautiful dog in #blind and she loves my character #gia and #gia cannot function without her.”

Earlier, she had also shared a picture of the clapperboard with the title of her upcoming film written on it and wrote, “Best way to start 2021.”

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the producer of the film, Sujoy Ghosh has said that the director, Shome Makhija has been working with Sonam diligently. He also said that to understand the nuances of playing blind, Sonam has also worked hard with a coach.

