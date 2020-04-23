Sonam Kapoor shares a heartfelt note on falling in love with her life partner Anand Ahuja; The latter responds

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor shares an emotional post revealing her journey post the release of Neerja and on falling in love with her life partner Anand Ahuja.

and her husband Anand Ahuja who are currently residing in Delhi as a part of quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 lockdown period are making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff which they keep sharing on their social media handles too. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of this quarantine period together. For the past few days, Sonam has been entertaining fans with some amazing throwback pictures on her social media account.

After sharing some hilarious and funny posts on Instagram amid the lockdown, Sonam recently shared an emotional post revealing her journey post the release of Neerja. Sharing a monochrome picture, in which the actress looks gorgeous, Sonam wrote, "One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerja released, despite the success and adulation I wasn’t feeling ecstatic.. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling , in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja . This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn’t come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn’t need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete."

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor’s quarantine is all about face masks and kaftans as she indulges in self care; WATCH)

As soon as Sonam posted this, hubby Anand Ahuja commented, "So emooooo my (bunny emoji)! @sonamkapoor ... not so emo now , na! #EverydayPhenomenal" On this The Zoya Factor actress replied, "@anandahuja not emo now at all."

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Recently, Sonam posted a video wherein she is seen applying a face mask in order to pamper herself, and in the video, Sonam is heard saying “Facepack, Kaftan in the times of Corona.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulqueer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×