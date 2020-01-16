Sonam Kapoor shares her recent scariest experience with a London Uber driver; Says she was super shaken

Sonam Kapoor had a very bad Uber experience in London and she took to her Twitter handle to share it with her followers.

Bollywood actress keeps travelling to London on a regular basis through the year as she and her husband Anand Ahuja have a home there and today during the early hours she shared about her 'scariest' Uber experience in the UK. She wrote, "Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken." Soon, a blogger and columnist Priya Mulji asked her to reveal exactly what happened. To which, Sonam wrote, "The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it."

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor has been vocal about her bad travel experience. In the past, she had filed a complaint against British Airways on Twitter for misplacing her luggage. She had tweeted, "This is the third time I've travelled with British Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying with British Airways again."

On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. Recently, they spent Christmas in the UK. On the work front, she was last seen in The Zoya Factor and the same had received a lukewarm response from the masses.

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020



The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

