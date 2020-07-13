Sonam Kapoor shares how Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor & others have been spending time in ‘Kapoor Ahuja Quarantine’

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share with fans details about ‘Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine’ amid the lockdown. The star revealed that both families have a similar interest and shared photos of their common quarantine activity.

Amid the lockdown due to COVID 19 outbreak, everyone has been advised to stay indoors at home. Hence, even Bollywood stars are spending time at home amid lockdown. Speaking of this, has been making the most of it by spending time with her family and sharing updates on social media about it. Initially, Sonam was with husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi at their house and often used to share how she and Anand used to spend time. Since they returned to Mumbai, the actress has been indulging in a common activity with all Kapoor-Ahuja family members and she revealed the same on social media.

Taking to Instagram recently, Sonam dropped photos of hubby Anand Ahuja, dad Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and the books that they were currently reading. The Neerja star shared that every month, the Kapoor and Ahuja family shares their monthly reading list on the Whatsapp group. But, she revealed that she now intends to share it on social media too. With this, Sonam revealed what each of her family members had been reading amid the lockdown at home. Sonam, Anand, Anil and Rhea were seen with books in their hand in their photos.

However, Sonam shared the photos of the books that her in-laws were currently reading. The gorgeous star looked absolutely stunning in a red dress with a book of ‘50 greatest short stories’ in her hand while Anil Kapoor was into Rakesh Maria's Let Me Say It Now. Sonam wrote, “It's been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we'll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I'll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well.”

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s post on Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine reads:

Meanwhile, Sonam has been extremely active on social media and does not shy away from speaking up against several issues. Recently, when Instagram refused to acknowledge death threat comments against her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam supported her and called out the photo-sharing application for the same. The actress has been making the most of this time by spending it with her family.

Credits :Instagram

