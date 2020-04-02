Sonam Kapoor shares the list of today's lunch menu and misses sister Rhea Kapoor while cooking; See Photos

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor shares a list of today's lunch menu but at the same time misses her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown announced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every citizen in the country has been home quarantined. Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja is spending this quarantine period at their Delhi residence. Due to the lockdown, Sonam cannot travel to Mumbai to be with her family. The actress has been missing her family members. The Zoya Factor actress has been sharing throwback photos with dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor on her social media account.

Recently, Sonam sharing the list of today's menu said that she is missing her sister Rhea. Since the quarantine period started, Sonam has been cooking interesting food for her and her hubby. She has been sharing it with fans on her Instagram account. The actress shared the list of Thursday's lunch menu and after mentioning the menu, in her next post, Sonam wrote, "I miss my sister a lot, especially when I'm cooking. When this is all over I want to cook with her for our friends. @RheaKapoor."

We all are aware that Sonam shares a great bond with Rhea and the two are often seen spending time with each other. Meanwhile, on the work front, ’s last movie was The Zoya Factor co-starring South actor Dulquer Salmaan that released last year. The movie was based on a novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan and was directed by Abhishek Sharma. Sonam has been roped in to feature in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. She will also be teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

