Sonam Kapoor shares a lovey dovey PHOTO with husband Anand Ahuja & internet is all hearts for them

Sonam Kapoor has recently shared an adorable picture with her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram handle. The two of them are currently in quarantine at their Delhi residence.

and Anand Ahuja are among the most popular and beloved couples of the Hindi film industry. The two of them tied the knot back in 2017 and have been inseparable since then. Right from attending exotic vacations to social media PDAs, the couple sets major relationship goals for everyone out there. The couple is currently residing in Delhi as a part of their self-quarantine period upon their return to India from London a few days back.

As we speak of this, the Veere Di Wedding actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is all things adorable. Sonam is seen planting a kiss on hubby Anand Ahuja’s forehead in the black and white picture which has caught the attention of netizens. The actress also goes on to call Anand a ‘sleepy hungry baby’ in the caption and adds a few lines of the popular song ‘Three Little Birds’ sung by Bob Marley.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s post below:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor’s last movie was The Zoya Factor co-starring South actor Dulquer Salmaan that was released into the theatres last year. The movie was based on a novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan and was directed by Abhishek Sharma. Sonam has been roped in to feature in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. She will also be teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

(ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor sends birthday wishes to mom Sunita amid quarantine period hoping to see her soon)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More