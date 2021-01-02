Sonam Kapoor shares pawdorable post with her ‘beautiful dog’ as she begins filming Blind in Glasgow; See PICS

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her film Blind in Glasgow, has shared adorable pictures with her furry friend and it has sent the internet into meltdown.

The fashionista Ahuja is all set to enthrall the audience with the upcoming action thriller Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the flick will revolve around a blind police officer who is trying to solve the case of a serial killer. For the first time, the masakali girl will be seen pulling off the role of a police officer. The shooting of the same has started in Glasgow. While announcing the same, Sonam has shared several pictures on her social media.

Amid this, the diva also posted a series of adorable pictures with her furry friend that has sent the internet into a meltdown. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared cute pictures and introduces her “beautiful dog” Elsa to her fans. Sharing the photo, the Khoobsurat actress wrote, “Everyone meet Elsa my beautiful dog in #blind and she loves my character #gia and #gia cannot function without her.” In the pictures, Sonam can be seen cuddling with the dog. The pictures have left everyone in awe including filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is all hearts for it.

The 35-year-old actress also posted pictures from the flight. One of them was captioned as, “Yayyyyy! We are ready to shoot! followed by heart emoji.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

On a related note, Blind is the Hindi remake of the Korean film of the same name. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles. It is likely to release this year.

Meanwhile, Sonam was last seen in a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK.

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

