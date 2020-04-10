Sonam Kapoor shares photo of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani as she misses family amid COVID 19 lockdown

Today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to share a photo of sister Rhea Kapoor and beau Karan Boolani as the Neerja actress was missing them.

has been away from her parents- Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, because she is in New Delhi with hubby Anand Ahuja and given the Coronavirus crisis, she doesn’t even know as to when will she see them next. Well, soon after returning from London, Sonam and Anand went in self quarantine at Anand’s house in Delhi, and ever since then, Sonam has been updating her fans with her photos and videos. From cooking up a storm in the kitchen to working out and turning hairdresser for hubby, Sonam has been making the most of her quarantine, and today, looks like, this Neerja actress was missing her family way too much as she shared a monochrome photo of Rhea Kapoor and beau Karan Boolani and alongside the photo, Rhea wrote, “Miss these two @rheakapoor @karanboolani…”

For all those who don’t know, Rhea Kapoor is dating Karan Boolani and he is frequently spotted hanging out with the Kapoors on lunch dates, or dinner parties. During a recent interview when Sonam was promoting The Zoya Factor, she had opened up on Karna Boolani as she said that Rhea and Karan have been dating for 10 years, and when she was asked about their marriage, Sonam had said that when the happy news is there, it'll all be announced.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also, she will be seen reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding. Although there hasn’t been any formal announcement on the same but during a live chat, Rhea had confirmed that yes, there will be a sequel to Veery Di Wedding

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post featuring Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani:

