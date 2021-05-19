Sonam Kapoor shares PHOTOS and pens a wish for parents Anil Kapoor & Sunita on their wedding anniversary

Actress 's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their wedding anniversary. The couple completed 37 years of their marriage and their daughter is on the top of the sky. The actress, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram to wish her parents. She even penned a wish for them. Fans and celebrities are also wishing the couple on this special day.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you.” She has also shared her parent’s young day pictures.

Earlier in the day, Anil had also wished the wife and penned a sweet note for her. He thanked her for everything and promised to treasure her the way she deserves.

Take a look here: