Sonam Kapoor shares she misses Anand Ahuja terribly & can’t wait to see him; Posts a mushy PIC

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two always give us some major couple goals with the pictures and videos they post on their social media handles. Well, the recent picture that Sonam posted on her Instagram handle is everything love and we bet you cannot take your eyes off them just like they cannot take their eyes off each other.

Taking to her Instagram handle. Sonam Kapoor posted a picture of her and Anand Ahuja holding each other and looking at each other. wore a pink dress with full sleeves and looked stunning with her hair open. Only her side face was visible, but she kept her chin up and kept looking at her hubby. Anand on the other hand wore a blue suit and held his ladylove on her waist and kept looking at her with his love-filled eyes. Well, this post was a ‘miss you’ post from Sonam for Anand. Sharing this picture she wrote, “I miss you terribly… can’t wait to see you” with a crying emoji.

Take a look:

Recently, Sonam Kapoor created waves by putting up a remarkable show after she broke all the stereotypes walking for Kunal Rawal wearing a dhoti kurta. Her fashion game definitely stole the limelight and fans are loving it. Be it Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor or her sister Rhea Kapoor everyone was praising the actress and her appearance. Taking to his Instagram stories posted a picture of Sonam with Kunal and wrote, “Legitimately proud of my best friend and sister. Best show in a long time. The diversity of people, clothes and attitude set it apart.”

