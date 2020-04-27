Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback monochrome photo as she badly misses her girl squad amidst the lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor shares a monochrome throwback picture with her friends and sister Rhea expressing how much she misses them.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown announced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every citizen in the country has been home quarantined. Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja is spending this quarantine period at their Delhi residence. Due to the lockdown, Sonam cannot travel to Mumbai to be with her family and friends. The actress who is missing them has been sharing some amazing throwback pictures on her social media account. Recently, Sonam shared a monochrome throwback picture with her friends and sister Rhea.

In the picture shared, Sonam along with her friends and sister have a hearty laugh and flaunt their adorable smiles while posing for the camera. Sharing the monochrome pic and expressing how badly she misses her girl squad, Sonam wrote, "I'm dying to talk nonsense to my friends and have them laugh at my lame ass jokes while Rhea feeds them food and booze." This is not the first time Sonam has expressed her feelings for her friend and sister. The actress had last month shared the list of her lunch menu and wrote, "I miss my sister a lot, especially when I'm cooking. When this is all over I want to cook with her for our friends. @RheaKapoor."

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor shares gorgeous throwback pictures with a motivational message amid lockdown; Check it out)

Meanwhile, Sonam has been winning hearts on the internet with her fun banter with Anand Ahuja amid the lockdown on social media. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of this quarantine period together. The couple keeps sharing about the hilarious stuff they do together amid the lockdown on their social media handles too.

Check out 's post here:

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×