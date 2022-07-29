Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback PIC on hubby Anand Ahuja's birthday; Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor shower love

Sonam Kapoor can't keep calm as today on July 29, is her darling man Anand Ahuja's birthday. The couple is on cloud nine as they are soon going to be parents. The couple is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of their life. Sonam enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares adorable photos and videos with her fans. On Anand's birthday, soon-to-be mommy Sonam shared a throwback photo and it melted our hearts!

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Neerja actress shared a priceless throwback photo. In the snap, Anand and Sonam can be seen looking at each other and smiling. While sharing the photo, she wrote, "The best in every way. Love you to the moon and back". Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor too showered love on their son-in-law. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani shared a sweet photo of sister duo Rhea and Sonam from Anand Ahuja's birthday celebration.

Check photos here:

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

