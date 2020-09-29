Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pic as she misses Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor introduces newest family member

Anil Kapoor and daughter Rhea took to Instagram to share super cute photos of their new pup named Russell Crowe Kapoor. Check it out below.

is one of the most active celebrities on social media and the actress often gives us a sneak peek and what she is up to, irrespective in what part of the world she is living. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sonam who is currently living at her London home, shared a throwback picture of her sister Rhea Kapoor and revealed that she is missing her travel buddy.

Sonam wrote, "I miss my sister/bff/businesspartner/stylist/solulmate @rheakapoor #throwback #whenwetravelledtogether #parisisalwaysagoodidea." In the photo, the actress could be seen in the photo's blurry background. Meanwhile, the Kapoor's back home in Mumbai welcomed a new family member.

Anil Kapoor and daughter Rhea took to Instagram to share jaw-dropping and super cute photos of their new pup named Russell Crowe Kapoor. Yes, you heard that right. Anil Kapoor held him on his lap, shared two photos and wrote, "Introducing the cutest Kapoor of them all...Russell Crowe Kapoor a.k.a @theprinceofjuhu." Yes, Russell Crowe Kapoor also has his own Instagram page.

Whereas, Rhea welcomed her new pup to the gram and shared cute videos. She wrote, "We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is @theprinceofjuhu He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love. He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything. #theprinceofjuhu ."

Check out the photos and videos below:

