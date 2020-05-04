Sonam Kapoor shares what her quarantine period looks like with some throwback pictures from a photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is winning hearts on the Internet with some stunning throwback pictures from a photoshoot revealing about her quarantine period.

and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently residing in Delhi as a part of quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 lockdown period and making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff which they keep sharing on their social media handles too. The couple has been lighting up the Internet with their candid selfies and uber-cute videos. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of quarantining together. The actress has also been sharing some amazing throwback pictures on her social media handle.

Recently, Sonam again shared a few stunning throwback pictures of herself from a photoshoot. Sharing the pictures, the Veere Di Wedding actress has also in a way shared about her quarantine period. In the first picture, Sonam looks gorgeous donning a white top with polka dot shiny pants and is lying on a furry pink-coloured sofa while posing for the camera. She wrote, "Lounging at home like.." In the second pic shared, The Zoya Factor actress is posing on a golden coloured big chair wearing a matching top and pant. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Quarantine look 2."

In the third picture, Sonam is all decked up in a red coloured gown and is holding a phone while lying on a sofa. She wrote, "Always on the (phone emoji)" Sharing the fourth pic, where Kapoor is posing on a bed donning a black dress, Sonam wrote, "Pjs in bed? Not me..." The fifth picture is the same as the second one but in this pic, Sonam is posing in a different style and has written, "How at home shoots used to look like.. I also really like this outfit.. remind me who this is by?" Sharing the last picture, Sonam wrote, "This is me being casual and nonchalant. Obviously these are throwback.. please tag the credits guys I don’t remember.." while donning a black and white coloured top with a colourful skirt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

