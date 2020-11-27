Sonam Kapoor showers birthday love on ‘gorgeous soul’ Natasha: Wish you love and happiness

Sonam Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for her best friend Natasha Poonawalla. Check out her post below.

The fashionista is currently spending quality time with husband Anand Ahuja in Dubai. And, the actress has also been sharing glimpses of it on her social media. Going by her posts, it is evident that the Neerja star is having an amazing time there. From sharing her stunning pictures to giving a sneak peek into her fun-filled vacation, the diva has been ruling her fan’s hearts for the amazing posts. To note, Sonam, who is an avid social media user, also takes to her Instagram handle to give birthday shout outs to her dear pals.

As we speak of this, the Khoobsurat star has wished her best friend Natasha Poonawalla in the sweetest way possible. Taking to her Instagram page, Sonam has shared a series of pictures with the birthday girl. In the first photo, she can be seen striking a perfect pose with Natasha, while in another click, her dear friend can be seen feeding the actress a piece of cake.

What caught our attention is Sonam’s sartorial choice. The Veere Di Wedding star looks gorgeous in a stylish off shoulder shimmery blue gown with her makeup game on point. It’s difficult to take our eyes off from her. She captions the pictures as, “A gorgeous soul in & out. Wishing you nothing but love and happiness, Nat. Happy happy birthday!” followed by a heart emoji.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Earlier Kareena Kapoor Khan had wished her BFF Natasha in an endearing way. She shared a stunning photo with her writing, “Shine on you crazy diamond... love you lots. Happy birthday Nat Poo... cause hey, there truly is no one like you @natasha.poonawalla.” Amrita Arora too had wished her friend on Instagram.

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

