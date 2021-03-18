Sonam Kapoor showers birthday love on Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo; Wishing you nothing but the absolute best

As Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar turns a year older, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt wish for her dearest ‘Hiroo aunty.’

, who is an avid social media user, misses no chance to shower love on her near and dear ones on the occasion of their birthdays. The Masakali girl always ensures to dedicate a sweet post to her loved ones on their special days. Today, ace filmmaker ’s mother Hiroo Johar has turned a year older. She is celebrating her 78th birthday with her family. As Sonam shares a great bond with KJo and his mother, the diva took to her social media handle to pen a sweet wish for her dearest Hiroo aunty.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback photo of Karan posing with his mom Hiroo. Alongside the picture, the Neerja star wrote, “To my dearest Hiroo aunty. Wishing you nothing but the absolute best… have a happy happy birthday! @karanjohar", followed by heart emojis. In the click, the ace filmmaker can be seen striking a perfect family pose with his mother. Needless to say, the mother-son duo looked lovely posing in their sartorial best.

The Veere Di Wedding star has been on a photo-sharing spree lately. Yesterday, she had dropped her selfie wherein she was seen experimenting with hair filters.

Meanwhile, Sonam is all geared up for her next release Blind. The upcoming film has been directed by Shome Makhija and is bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie, which is a remake of the 2011 Korean flick of the same name, also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The shooting of the same went on the floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

