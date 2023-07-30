Sonam Kapoor showers birthday love on hubby Anand Ahuja; shares unseen pics with 'beautiful boy' Vayu

Actress Sonam Kapoor has been married to Anand Ahuja for five years now. She gave birth to their first child, son Vayu, last year in August. Sonam often shares glimpses of her beautiful family on social media with her fans. Now, on the occasion of Anand’s 40th birthday, she has shared some unseen pictures and also penned a heartwarming note for her husband.

Sonam Kapoor drops birthday post for husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja celebrated his 40th birthday on July 29. Sonam took to Instagram the next day to wish Anand on his special day and also dropped a series of pictures with him and their son Vayu. Sonam posted a few pictures of her sharing a lovely kiss with Anand. In a couple of photos, the father-son duo have been captured in an adorable moment. There is one monochrome picture from Sonam’s pregnancy and a cute selfie of the both of them. She also dropped some unseen photos from their wedding rituals.

Sharing the post, Sonam wrote, “Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive, wonderful man. Everyone realizes how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja. Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more. #everydayphenomenal.”

Anand was touched by Sonam’s gesture and replied to her post, “@sonamkapoor - thank you for always setting the example and showing us the way, for fanning our flames and making us the best versions of ourselves!”

Actress Bhumi Pednekar and casting director Shanoo Sharma wished Anand in the comments. Fans also shared their wishes for Anand and complimented Sonam’s sweet family. One fan said, “Awww soo sweet beautiful family,” while another wrote, “You Looking Gorgeous @sonamkapoor And HappY Birthday @anandahuja.”

Sonam’s return to acting post pregnancy

Sonam had recently talked about her comeback to films after taking a break from acting due to her pregnancy. She had expressed her wish to do two projects every year and how she would like to be a part of films that will entertain the public and family audiences. Reportedly, Sonam will be reuniting with sister Rhea Kapoor for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

