Sonam Kapoor showers birthday love on Rajkumar Hirani & shares a throwback pic of them with Ranbir Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has wished Rajkumar Hirani in the sweetest way possible. The actress shared a stunning throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor. Check out her post.

Bollywood ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has given several blockbuster films, is celebrating his 65th birthday today. And on his special day, he has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from his family members and friends from the film industry. Especially, the B-Town stars who have worked with the Munna Bhai MBBS filmmaker are showering sweetest birthday wishes on him. And joining them is fashionista .

Taking to her Instagram story, the Neerja star has shared a throwback picture from the sets of her film Sanju. In the click, Sonam, and Rajkumar Hirani can be seen sporting a black t-shirt that reads, “Dutt’s the way.” The trio can be seen beaming with joy as they pose for a picture perfect. She captioned the stunning picture as, “Happy happy birthday, sir. Wishing you nothing but success, love and joy!” followed by a cake emoji. Needless to say, the actress has reminded all of us of Sanju days.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Sanju marked Sonam’s first collaboration with Hirani and second outing with Ranbir post Saawariya. Based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, the movie garnered much love and appreciation from the audience and critics. The Rockstar actor’s outstanding performance was lauded by all. Apart from Ranbir and Sonam, the movie featured Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

Talking about Sonam’s work front, she was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.

