Sonam Kapoor showers love on Arjun Kapoor all the way from London with cute childhood pic; Says 'Miss you'

Actress Sonam Kapoor often sends love to her family members as she is away from them in London. Recently, she shared the cutest childhood photos with cousin Arjun Kapoor and expressed how much she missed him.

Actress is currently spending time in London with beau Anand Ahuja amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The Neerja star has been away since last year and has been missing her family. We know this as Sonam keeps sharing photos on social media of her family members with sweet notes for them and the latest one has come for her cousin . Sonam and Arjun share a great bond and when the actress was in India, they spent time together.

Now, as Sonam is away in London, she sent a heartfelt message for Arjun on social media and even dropped the sweetest childhood photo with him. Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam shared a fan club post featuring her and Arjun's childhood moments. In the photos, little Arjun and Sonam could be seen having a gala time as kids. From goofy shenanigans to posing with each other, Sonam and Arjun's adorable childhood photos surely gives us a sneak peek at their bond.

Sharing the post on her story, Sonam wrote, "@arjunkapoor miss you and love you." Well, clearly the Neerja star is missing her loved ones while she spends time in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun recently jetted off to Goa to kick off shooting with Tara Sutaria for Ek Villain Returns. Besides this, Arjun will be seen in Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. On the other hand, Sonam will be seen in Blind. The film is a thriller in which Sonam will be seen essaying the role of a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

