Sonam Kapoor showers love on ‘best baby brother’ Harsh Varrdhan on his birthday: I wish for your happiness

Sonam Kapoor's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turned a year older today. Wishing him a very happy birthday sister Sonam took to her Instagram handle to mention how special he is for her. The actress shared several throwback pictures with him and sister Rhea to wish her little brother all the happiness in the world. Sharing a photo dump, Sonam wrote, “Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But mostly I wish for your health and happiness.”

One of the pictures featured the three siblings together posing for a monochrome snap. The actress also shared some precious moments with Harsh and her husband Anand. A while back, Harsh’s cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media handle and dropped a birthday post for him. He shared pictures featuring him, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anshula. The Bhoot Police actor wrote, “Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it’s not like your going to listen to anyone so do what you makes you happy & have fun while your at it)”

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Sonam Kapoor is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The film is being directed by Shome Makhija and is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie with the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

