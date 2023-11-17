Sonam Kapoor showers ‘love’ on hubby Anand Ahuja after her fun-filled welcome party for David Beckham-PIC

Post the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, which witnessed the attendance of several celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a bash in honor of Football legend David Beckham.

After a fun-filled evening, with celebrities including Sanjay Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and many others marking their attendance, Sonam has now showered her husband Anand with love with a romantic post. Have a look inside.

Sonam Kapoor showers ‘love’ on Anand Ahuja after a star-studded evening at their Mumbai residence

After the actress hosted a star-studded night at the couple’s Mumbai residence with David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others, Sonam Kapoor has now shared a lovey-dovey Instagram story for her husband Anand Ahuja.

Taking to her Instagram account this morning, Sonam shared a photograph of her husband Anand wherein he can be seen being all smiles for the camera, and expressed love for him by writing, “I love you.”

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram story right here.

When Anand Ahuja shared how a sport brought all stars ‘together’...

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor hosted the bash for David Beckham at their residence and being the best hosts, they also set up an arrangement for the guests at their party to relish the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match.

Ahuja dropped a heap of photographs earlier and gave a ‘vision of how sport brings’ them together. He also thanked his brother-in-law Arjun Kapoor for setting up a television for the guests to rejoice in the match.

“Just another vision of how sport brings us together! ..it was tense for a minute but @indiancricketteam clamped down and pulled through! Thanks @arjunkapoor for making sure we had a big TV set up showing the match during dinner just so people could sneak in and out to catch a glimpse of India’s tremendous semi finals victory on the way to its fourth ODI World Cup Finals appearance!!,” wrote Anand.

In the above photos, Anand, along with David Beckham, Sanjay Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar, can be seen glued to the screen as they relish their fun-filled evening.

