Sonam Kapoor shows off her killer washboard abs while sweating it out in the gym amid COVID 19 lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor gives major motivation by showing off her killer abs while working out hard at her gym.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown announced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood celebrities have been spending time with their families and loved ones. is spending this quarantine period with hubby Anand Ahuja at their Delhi residence. Recently, the actress was giving major couple goals with an adorable picture of her and Anand Ahuja. In the monochrome picture, Sonam is seen planting a kiss on hubby Anand's forehead, which has also caught the attention of netizens.

Today, Sonam gave major fitness goals amid Coronavirus lockdown. Due to the gyms being shut, Bollywood actors are working out at home in order to be fit. Sonam, who has a gym at her house, is showing off her washboard abs while posing in front of a mirror after her workout. The actress who is donning a white t-shirt and black tights is seen clicking a mirror selfie while showing off her abs.

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor shares a lovey dovey PHOTO with husband Anand Ahuja & internet is all hearts for them)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor’s last movie was The Zoya Factor co-starring South actor Dulquer Salmaan that was released last year. The movie was based on a novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan and was directed by Abhishek Sharma. Sonam has been roped in to feature in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. She will also be teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More