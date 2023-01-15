Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha and Sara ace casual looks; Celebs grace Zanai Bhosle’s birthday bash: PICS

Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others aced casual looks, as they were spotted in the city. Meanwhile, celebs graced the birthday bash of Zanai Bhosle.

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Updated on Jan 15, 2023   |  07:38 AM IST  |  3.6K
Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor
Image credits: Viral Bhayani

The popular divas of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others were spotted in the city on January 14, Saturday. New mommy Sonam Kapoor was seen exiting after her yoga session, while Shraddha was spotted in the city as she arrived for the shoot. Sara, on the other hand, was seen leaving the gym after an intense workout session. Meanwhile, Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of veteran singer Asha Bhosle celebrated her birthday in style, in Khar, Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor's casual look

The new mommy, who is on a break from her acting career after welcoming her first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with her husband Anand Ahuja, was spotted as she made an exit from the yoga center after her daily session. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked radiant in a black co-ord set, which she teamed up with a pair of casual slip-on sandals and a free hairdo.  

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's pics below:

Sonam Kapoor (Image credits: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor (Image credits: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha Kapoor's chic look

The pretty actress, who is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with the highly anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar, was recently spotted in the city as she arrived for a shoot. Shraddha Kapoor opted for a pink top and a contrast navy blue trousers, which she paired with an oversized white jacket. She completed her look with a high ponytail, minimal accessories, and a no-makeup look.

Shraddha Kapoor (Image credits: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha Kapoor (Image credits: Viral Bhayani)

