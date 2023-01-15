Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha and Sara ace casual looks; Celebs grace Zanai Bhosle’s birthday bash: PICS

The popular divas of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others were spotted in the city on January 14, Saturday. New mommy Sonam Kapoor was seen exiting after her yoga session, while Shraddha was spotted in the city as she arrived for the shoot. Sara, on the other hand, was seen leaving the gym after an intense workout session. Meanwhile, Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of veteran singer Asha Bhosle celebrated her birthday in style, in Khar, Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor's casual look

The new mommy, who is on a break from her acting career after welcoming her first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with her husband Anand Ahuja, was spotted as she made an exit from the yoga center after her daily session. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked radiant in a black co-ord set, which she teamed up with a pair of casual slip-on sandals and a free hairdo. Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's pics below: