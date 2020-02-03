Sonam Kapoor shuts trolls asking about Anil Kapoor’s photo with Dawood Ibrahim; reveals truth behind the photo

After Sonam Kapoor reacts to Shaheen Bagh firing incident, the actress comes under the fire from trolls questioning her about Anil Kapoor’s picture with Dawood Ibrahim. However, Sonam gives the trolls a befitting reply.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who dares to wear her heart on the sleeves unapologetically. While the actress has been quite vocal about her views on various topics, she often gets trolled on social media. However, Sonam has time and again proved that she isn’t the one to give in to the trolls and aces the art of shutting the troll aptly. And that’s exactly what she did after she came on the radar of the trolls over her comment over the dangerous politics regarding the recent firing incidents in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University.

While many lauded the Neerja actress for voicing her opinion on the political scenario in the national capital, many ever called her hypocrite, dumb etc. for her opinion. In fact, some of the social media users also called out Sonam question her about her father Anil Kapoor’s picture with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Shutting down the trolls, the Pad Man actress gave a befitting reply and revealed the truth behind Anil’s picture with Dawood. “He went to a cricket match with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you. I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence,” Sonam tweeted.

Sonam further emphasised that while Krishan Kapoor was also there, Anil was “photographed with no knowledge of who was there”. She also urged the netizens to stop spreading hate.

For the uninitiated, the entire debate instigated after Sonam reacted to the firing incident in Shaheen Bagh area. The actress asserted that dangerous politics is fueling hate across the country and it needs to be stopped immediately. She also mentioned that Hinduism is about karma and dharma and not about hatred and violence.

