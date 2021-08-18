Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold as she adorns her anklet in new PICS from Rhea Kapoor's wedding

Actress has been on a spree of sharing photos from her sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding. While she dropped photos with husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea earlier, now, she has given fans a glimpse of her own stylish look from head to toe. Sonam nailed traditional attire complete with stunning jewellery for Rhea's wedding and her recent photos seem straight out of a retro painting. The actress treated fans to unseen glimpses clicked by The House of Pixels.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared new photos in which she is seen clad in a floor-length green anarkali. With it, she matched a pink dupatta with embroidery over it. With her ethnic wear, Sonam added a choker with matching earrings, a maang tikka and a beautiful gold anklet. Her makeup was kept dewy and her hair was neatly tied up to go with her traditional look. In one of the photos, Sonam is seen tying her anklet and the candid click surely is winning the hearts of netizens.

As soon as Sonam shared the new photos, her loved ones began showering love on it. Maheep Kapoor, Shanoo Sharma and others commented on the photo and loved Sonam's look. Sonam captioned the photos with an old song Thare Rahiyo.

Meanwhile, at the wedding, Sonam along with her family hosted a small celebration where Rhea and Karan tied the knot. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, , Boney Kapoor, , Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Farah Khan and others also attended the wedding after party hosted by Anil Kapoor on Monday night.

