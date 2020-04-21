Sonam Kapoor is a sight for sore eyes as she strikes the perfect Anarkali pose in a THROWBACK PHOTO

Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous as she strikes the perfect Anarkali pose in a throwback photo and fans love it; Take a look

Post reaching India from London, Ahuja has been in quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja in New Delhi. Just like other Bollywood celebrities, this Neerja actress, too, has been working out and cooking up a storm in the kitchen and also, Sonam has been digging out old throwback photos from her archives and has been sharing them on Instagram. And while few days back, Sonam Kapoor shared childhood photos with Rhea Kapoor and , today, Sonam shared a photo, in what looks like from her old shoots, wherein she is seen posing as Anarkali. In the photo, Sonam strikes the perfect Anarkali pose and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Pyaar kiya to darna kya..”

In the photo, Sonam Kapoor is seen dressed to the nines in a traditional look and as always, she enchants us with her looks. Besides, a few days back, Sonam gave a befitting reply to all the trolls who judge others for working out and cooking up during quarantine as she reposted a message that her sister and producer, Rhea Kapoor, penned down on her Instagram, wherein Rhea talked about quarantine and how people should be allowed to do what they want to during this time, and should not judge them. Alongside Rhea’s note, Sonam wrote, “Well said @rheakapoor . let people be, judginess is so not cool.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film didn’t perform well at the box office, and next, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind. Also, Sonam Kapoor will be reuniting with her ‘Veery’ Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker for the sequel of Veery Di Wedding

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's photo as she strikes the perfect Anarkali pose:

